The Road Ahead With RTC: National Bike Month

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPONSORED: May is National Bike Month. The campaign is a chance to showcase the benefits of riding a bike. The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is encouraging people to use this method of transportation, this month.

Riding a bicycle is another way to get exercise while getting from one place to another. It burns calories instead of gasoline, which is good for health and well-being. It also reduces carbon emissions and saves money at the gas pump.

The RTC is promoting the Commuter Challenge. The challenge turns riding a bike into a fun team-building experience or a friendly competition with coworkers and friends. People who want to participate can sign up on RTC Smart Trips at RTCWashoe.com They can join by clicking on the Commute Challenges tab, then join the Bike Month Challenge 2023.

The RTC says riding a bike in the Truckee Meadows is very safe and easy.  The region has a network of routes for bikes. The League of American Bicyclists has recently recognized the region as a bike-friendly business. The RTC is continually working on improvements to bike lanes and paths throughout the Truckee Meadows. There is also a map on the website that shows the area’s cycling network.

Along with riding a bicycle, the RTC encourages residents to walk, carpool, and take public transportation.

