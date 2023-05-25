PETA’s “Without Consent” animal exhibit visits Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - PETA’s nationwide tour, titled “Without Consent”, exposes decades of experimental animal cruelty in America.

According to PETA, also known as, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, over 100 million animals are killed a year in US laboratories.

“PETA’s eye opening exhibit is made up of around 200 stories, to shed light on this country’s long history of nonconsensual animal experimentation. Not only here in Reno, but across the country, at National Institute of Health funded universities and institutions,” said Marnie Chambless, the tour administrator for PETA.

Charles River Laboratories Incorporation is the second largest importer of primates in America, giving PETA a reason to chose Reno as a desired destination to educate. The lab was subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice on February 22, 2023 following accusations of illegal importation, force feeding chemicals and baking 32 alive monkeys due to a malfunctioning thermostat in the facility.

Charles River released a response to the allegations, claiming they care for animal welfare and plan on decreasing the amount of animals used to research. The laboratory wrote:

“Before a drug can be evaluated in the clinic on humans, the FDA requires animal research to ensure patient safety. Animal research is fundamental to foundational scientific research and understanding how to prevent and treat emerging infectious diseases, including the successful development of every COVID-19 vaccine as well as treatments for cancer, diabetes, and a myriad of rare diseases. Charles River’s work is an essential component of the research that has led to these discoveries and has played a vital role in medical advances for humans as well as animals.

Charles River is deeply committed to animal welfare and exceeding international standards for the care of research models under our stewardship. We are committed to the 3Rs (Replacement, Reduction and Refinement) and, when possible, our goal is to reduce the number of animals used. Additionally, we partner with customers to develop study designs that adopt the philosophy of the 3Rs,including the use of in vitro studies accepted by international authorities.

As animal caregivers and scientific researchers, we are responsible to our clients and the public for the health and well-being of the animals in our care, and we strive to fulfill that responsibility on a daily basis.”

For more information about PETA and Charles River click here.

The exhibit is open from 12pm to 4pm and will be on display until Sunday, May 28, 2023. It is located next to the Reno arch.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.