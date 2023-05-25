Nevada State Parks shifting to online reservations system this September

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Parks will be shifting to an online reservation system for its parks this September due to high demand.

Reserve Nevada will allow visitors to buy day-use passes, book campsites and cabins, buy annual permits, and make special event reservations online.

“Last year, nearly four million visitors explored Nevada’s 27 beautiful state parks. With outdoor recreation on the rise, our new online reservation system will make it easier than ever to discover the beauty of Nevada.” said Bob Mergell, Nevada State Parks administrator. “Nevada’s goal is to manage park operations and protect natural resources more efficiently through Reserve Nevada, and we expect our visitors and staff will appreciate the convenience of an online experience.”

The website is scheduled to go live on Sept. 1 with reservable sites being phased in over time.

The first state park in Nevada that will take place in the new system will be the Valley of Fire State Park in southern Nevada. Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area near Laughlin and Washoe Lake State Park near Reno will follow in October.

The remainder of reservable sites will be online by the end of the year.

Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area will require advance reservations for day use during a certain window of the day to relieve traffic congestion as part of a pilot program.

After that, the park will open to first-come first-served day use visitors. For now, other popular day-use parks, such as Sand Harbor State Park, will not offer reservations.

Online camping reservations must be made at least three days in advance. Reservations are not required to stay at a Nevada State Park.

