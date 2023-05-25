Nevada launches website for kids to learn about zoonotic diseases

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Office of State Epidemiology has launched a new website that will teach kids about zoonotic diseases.

One Health Nevada is an interactive website for kids to learn about how diseases spread between animals and humans and what people can do to keep themselves and animals healthy.

The site is geared towards kids involved in 4-H, or those who own pets, livestock, enjoy hunting, fishing or being outdoors. They can also find health tips, activities and educational resources.

It will also feature an events calendar and blog where kids can submit posts showcasing how they used their prevention methods with the animals in their life.

