Nevada launches website for kids to learn about zoonotic diseases

A screenshot of the One Health Nevada website
A screenshot of the One Health Nevada website(One Health Nevada)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Office of State Epidemiology has launched a new website that will teach kids about zoonotic diseases.

One Health Nevada is an interactive website for kids to learn about how diseases spread between animals and humans and what people can do to keep themselves and animals healthy.

The site is geared towards kids involved in 4-H, or those who own pets, livestock, enjoy hunting, fishing or being outdoors. They can also find health tips, activities and educational resources.

It will also feature an events calendar and blog where kids can submit posts showcasing how they used their prevention methods with the animals in their life.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

Text of Senate Bill 172
SB 172 parents’ vs. minors’ rights?
Melanoma on the skin
Are they just moles, or melanoma?
Discussing Medicaid coverage loss with Health Plan of Nevada
Discussing Medicaid coverage loss with Health Plan of Nevada
May is Stroke Awareness Month
New stroke treatment pays dividends for one Reno man