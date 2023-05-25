“More medical need than ever”: Reno Fire hiring single role paramedics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most firefighters have medical training, some are even certified paramedics.

“There’s been more and more calls to service each year,” said Avery Baldwin, EMS Coordinator for Reno Fire.

Baldwins says the majority of these calls are for medical aid, not for fires. That’s why Reno Fire started hiring paramedics for the Single Role Paramedic Program earlier this year.

“We have a total of 6 paramedics able to cover all three of our shifts,” Baldwin said.

Single role paramedics can respond to structure fires and extrications but they can also ride solo or assist REMSA. Their main focus is always assisting in a medical emergency.

“The City of Reno is growing, we have a more and more diverse population and that means more medical need than ever,” Baldwin said.

While the program is still new, it’s already expanding. Reno is hoping to take on three more single role paramedics in the next few weeks.

