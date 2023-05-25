“More medical need than ever”: Reno Fire hiring single role paramedics

Reno started the ‘Single Role Paramedic Program’ earlier this year.
Single role paramedics at Reno Fire Station 3.
Single role paramedics at Reno Fire Station 3.(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most firefighters have medical training, some are even certified paramedics.

“There’s been more and more calls to service each year,” said Avery Baldwin, EMS Coordinator for Reno Fire.

Baldwins says the majority of these calls are for medical aid, not for fires. That’s why Reno Fire started hiring paramedics for the Single Role Paramedic Program earlier this year.

“We have a total of 6 paramedics able to cover all three of our shifts,” Baldwin said.

Single role paramedics can respond to structure fires and extrications but they can also ride solo or assist REMSA. Their main focus is always assisting in a medical emergency.

“The City of Reno is growing, we have a more and more diverse population and that means more medical need than ever,” Baldwin said.

While the program is still new, it’s already expanding. Reno is hoping to take on three more single role paramedics in the next few weeks.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers quesions before a baseball game between...
Manfred: Vote on Athletics’ Las Vegas move could take place at June meetings
Appropriation bills which allocate money to education, public safety, capital improvements to...
Governor threatens again to veto state budget
Nevada State Police logo
Travel lanes open again after crash on SR431
Sparks to begin road rehabilitation project May 30