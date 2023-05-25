Mark your calendars for Reno RiverFest 2023 returning to the Biggest Little City in June

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno River Festival is back Friday-Sunday, June 9-11. Along with all the usual fun from live music to vendor fairs to rides and games; Liquid Blue Events is also bringing two brand new elements to the party: the Great Reno River Rally and the Coors 150 Celebration.

Jess Horning, co-owner and co-founder of Liquid Blue Events, stopped by Morning Break to explain these different activities that are being added to the line up.

The Great Reno River Rally is the first time in RiverFest history that there was an element specifically designed for festivalgoers to get in the water. Presented by Fizzy Beez, the Great Reno River Rally is a private, professionally guided rafting tour in the heart of downtown Reno. IRIE Rafting out of Truckee, Calif. will pick up riders at RiverFest, transport them to the river entry point and guide them down the Truckee into the festival. The ride is $25 per adult and $15 for kids 17 and under. Groups will get their own private raft up to eight people, and each rider will receive a life jacket and a helmet for the ride. It will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, the Reno River Festival is bringing the Coors 150 Celebration to downtown Reno. The party features Coors 150 décor, the Coors girls, free Coors merch for the first 150 people to purchase a Coors Banquet or Coors Light, VIP tables for the concerts for only $150 and a rollback on prices at festival bars.

The headliner on Friday night is throwback band Y2K Live. There will also be an early 2000s costume contest and an after party at The Eddy. Junkee Clothing Exchange is offering 10% off to anyone who mentions the Reno River Festival, so they can get the perfect look for the theme night.

Additional information about Reno RiverFest:

Festival entry tickets are just $10 and are valid for all three days of the festival.

Kids 17 and under and dogs are free!

The festival entry fee gives festivalgoers a safe and clean family-friendly environment to enjoy RiverFest and includes access to: MusicFest Reno-Tahoe Adventure Park Vendor Village Street Eats RiverFest Bars RRF Scavenger

Hunt Festivalgoers can upgrade their RiverFest experience with a reserved VIP table at MusicFest, a Craft Beer & Hard Seltzer Tour, a raft in the Great Reno River Rally, a ride in the Reno River Roll, and registration into the RRF Cornhole Championships.

A portion of the proceeds from all pre-purchased tickets benefit Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and the Kiwanis Bike Program.

Festival Hours:

Friday, June 9th 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 10th 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 11th 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here to learn more about 2023 Reno River Fest. You can also follow Reno RiverFest on Facebook and Instagram.

