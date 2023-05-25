Inyo National Forest warns of flooding, other risks ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel

BISHOP, California (KOLO) - Officials with the Inyo National Forest are warning people to be on the lookout for flooding and other kinds of risks as they head to the forest during Memorial Day weekend travel.

They advise any potential traveler to be aware of winter’s impacts on recreation sites, such as flooding, rock or landslides, debris flow, road or trail washouts and avalanches.

“This year, there will be a much higher chance your trip may not go as planned due to the extensive damage that the prolonged winter has caused on our trails, roads, and campgrounds,” said Inyo National Forest’s Public Services Staff Officer, Adam Barnett. “We encourage visitors to know their limits and to have a backup plan that allows them to turn back if they encounter potentially dangerous situations.”

Officials say visitors may experience delays in campground openings and limited access to trailheads and other areas due to lingering snow and road damage.

Many campgrounds, roads and hiking trails are also located near lakes and rivers with changing water conditions as well. Officials warn that water may be colder and swifter due to the melting snowpack.

Road may continue to be closed throughout the summer as crews repair damaged roads. Check these pages to see if the areas you may want to recreate on are closed:

Officials also say they are expecting higher than normal amounts of human-wildlife interactions this year, specifically for the Pacific Crest Trail and the John Muir Trails.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.