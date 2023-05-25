Detectives arrest suspect after he allegedly tries to have sex with a teen

Matthew Edwards
Matthew Edwards(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Child sex crimes detectives arrested a man after he allegedly asked an undercover detective posing as a teen to send him sexually explicit photos and asked to have sex with her.

The Human Exploitation and Trafficking detectives arrested Matthew Edwards, 29, on 11 counts, including luring a child for sex, attempting to use a minor in a sexual portrayal, first degree attempted kidnapping of a minor, attempted child abuse, drug charges and three counts of a prohibited person having a gun.

Edwards contacted a HEAT detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl in early 2023 through a social media account and sought sexually explicit photos and videos, HEAT said in a statement.

Edwards also planned a meeting for sexual activity, HEAT said.

The Regional Narcotics Unit began an investigation into Edwards for alleged drug sales. RNU detectives got a search warrant for Edwards’ home and that led to the arrest on drug and firearms charges.

HEAT passed along these tips for parents:

  • Does your child have their own smartphone or access to a computer?
  • Are they using social networking apps or other sites?
  • Do you know who their followers are and who they follow?
  • Have you talked to them about the responsible use of these apps?
  • Do they know how to ignore/ report unwanted contacts?

