Detectives arrest suspect after he allegedly tries to have sex with a teen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Child sex crimes detectives arrested a man after he allegedly asked an undercover detective posing as a teen to send him sexually explicit photos and asked to have sex with her.

The Human Exploitation and Trafficking detectives arrested Matthew Edwards, 29, on 11 counts, including luring a child for sex, attempting to use a minor in a sexual portrayal, first degree attempted kidnapping of a minor, attempted child abuse, drug charges and three counts of a prohibited person having a gun.

Edwards contacted a HEAT detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl in early 2023 through a social media account and sought sexually explicit photos and videos, HEAT said in a statement.

Edwards also planned a meeting for sexual activity, HEAT said.

The Regional Narcotics Unit began an investigation into Edwards for alleged drug sales. RNU detectives got a search warrant for Edwards’ home and that led to the arrest on drug and firearms charges.

HEAT passed along these tips for parents:

Does your child have their own smartphone or access to a computer?

Are they using social networking apps or other sites?

Do you know who their followers are and who they follow?

Have you talked to them about the responsible use of these apps?

Do they know how to ignore/ report unwanted contacts?

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.