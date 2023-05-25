Travel lanes open again after crash on SR431

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:11 p.m.: Nevada State Police say all lanes of travel have now opened again.

Original Article: The Nevada State Police says a crash on State Route 431 on the Reno side of the Mt. Rose summit has closed both directions of travel.

Tow trucks have arrived on scene and NSP says the approximate time of reopening is around 4:00 p.m.

NSP says that on Thursday afternoon around 12:00 p.m., they responded to a crash on SR431 near mile marker 10.

They say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR431 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed over the lines into the opposite travel lane and struck another vehicle, which subsequently struck another vehicle.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

