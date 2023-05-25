City of Reno approves $862 million budget

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has approved a budget of $862 million for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

The budget was approved during a meeting of the Reno City Council on Wednesday. The city says its new budget is an increase of around $21 million from the fiscal year prior.

The new budget will put more emphasis on public safety, infrastructure, economic development, arts, parks, and historical resources, according to the city.

28 new positions are also part of the budget, including 10 positions for the Reno Police Department, three paramedic positions for the Reno Fire Department and a park ranger.

“I am proud of my colleagues for putting in the tough work to get this budget passed,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The annual budget approval process is one of the most important duties we take on as elected officials to support the city’s strategic priorities.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Reno City Council approves criminalizing sideshow spectation
The Nevada Legislature
Education bill passes Nevada Senate
Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a photo with Democratic Assemblywoman Brittney Miller in Carson...
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada, but he may have to wait
In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into...
9th Circuit rules US deportation law that fueled family separations is ‘neutral as to race’