Churchill County Sheriff’s searching for piece of embezzled equipment

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a piece of equipment they say was embezzled after being rented from an area equipment rental business.

They are looking for a 2021 Kubota SVL75 tracked Skid-Steer. All attempts to contact the renters have been unsuccessful.

Police say the Kubota was towed away on an older black flatbed trailer with a wooden deck that is reported to be in rough shape with ramps being stored underneath. The make of the trailer is unknown but is believed to be a roughly 7,000 pound max weight bumper pull tandem axle.

The truck pulling the trailer is described as an early 2000′s dark blue GMC regular cab, long bed 2500 truck with a diesel motor.

The men who used the credit card are described as being white and in their 40′s. Police say one answered to the name Johnny and was missing front teeth. The other name given was Michael.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office at 775-423-3116 and speak with Deputy Noel Ugalde or anyone in their Operations Division.

Below is a photo of the piece of equipment:

The 2021 Kubota SVL75 tracked Skid-Steer (The Churchill County Sheriff's Office)

