Carson sheriff seeks to identify driver of gold Honda Accord

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office released this photo of a late model gold Honda Accord. They...
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office released this photo of a late model gold Honda Accord. They are trying to identify the junile male driving it.(CCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office released a photograph Wednesday of a vehicle they believe is tied to a battery case.

The vehicle is a newer gold Honda Accord. The vehicle’s license plate number is not known.

The sheriff’s office is trying to identify the male juvenile driving the vehicle.

It has been seen near Parkway Plaza Apartments at 20 W. College Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ramon Marquez at 775-283-7855 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

