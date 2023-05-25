Ashlee’s Toy Closet hosting “Swifties Skate Night” fundraiser at Roller Kingdom

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all Taylor Swift fans! Dress in your “Swiftie” best and join Ashlee’s Toy Closet for an evening of fun at Roller Kingdom in Reno.

Founder Ashlee Smith and president Erika Smith, stopped by Morning Break Thursday to remind people to get their tickets in advance for Swifties Skate Night!

Swifties Skate Night takes place Friday, June 2 at Roller Kingdom (515 E. 7th Street, Reno) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person before the event; $30 day of the event.

There will be best dressed costume contests for children, adults, groups; friendship bracelet trading and making; candy bar; games; and a silent auction. Prize items donated by The Katie Grace Foundation.

If you bring a toy worth $20.00 in value the night of you will receive an extra raffle ticket for the Grand Prize. Sponsorships are still available and everyone is welcome.

You can learn more Ashlee’s Toy Closet by clicking here; you can also follow the non-profit on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.