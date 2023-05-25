Ashlee’s Toy Closet hosting “Swifties Skate Night” fundraiser at Roller Kingdom

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all Taylor Swift fans! Dress in your “Swiftie” best and join Ashlee’s Toy Closet for an evening of fun at Roller Kingdom in Reno.

Founder Ashlee Smith and president Erika Smith, stopped by Morning Break Thursday to remind people to get their tickets in advance for Swifties Skate Night!

Swifties Skate Night takes place Friday, June 2 at Roller Kingdom (515 E. 7th Street, Reno) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person before the event; $30 day of the event.

There will be best dressed costume contests for children, adults, groups; friendship bracelet trading and making; candy bar; games; and a silent auction. Prize items donated by The Katie Grace Foundation.

If you bring a toy worth $20.00 in value the night of you will receive an extra raffle ticket for the Grand Prize. Sponsorships are still available and everyone is welcome.

You can learn more Ashlee’s Toy Closet by clicking here; you can also follow the non-profit on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

Jess Horning, Liquid Blue Events
Mark your calendars for Reno RiverFest 2023 returning to the Biggest Little City in June
Jess Horning, Liquid Blue Events
Reno River Fest Preview
Nevada Expressions III
Support Nevada artists and local non-profits at Nevada Expressions III art exhibit
Nevada Expressions III
Nevada Expressions III