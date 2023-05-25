Airport hosts mass casualty drill

Mass casualty drill at Reno Tahoe Airport
Mass casualty drill at Reno Tahoe Airport(Wade Barnett)
By Ed Pearce
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke rising from the airport. Emergency vehicles speeding to the scene. A passerby may have thought the worst. Tt was, in fact, just a drill, training for the real thing.

Agood deal of effort goes into a mass casualty drill. First responders. emergency equipment, of course, but a fair amount of attention is dedicated to making it as real as possible.

Obviously there’s no way of replicating the heart-stopping urgency of the real thing, but you can add some details to the setting to help. And they did.

“We have a lot of school kids that are playing victims, “ says Chris Jensen. the Chief Operations and Public Safety Offer at the airport, “and so that gives a sense of reality where we’re having to triage victims and evaluate. We’ll try to make it looks as real as it can.”

They used creative make up to give their “victims” some realistic looking injuries, asked others to add some screams and moans of agony. Finally there were a few unexpected wrinkles like a guide dog needing rescucitation or a first responder needing first aid after being bitten by said canine.

“We do what we can to make it realistic but it does requier a little bit of imagfination as well..”

Altogether they createda scene in which you could enact all the tasks facing a community’s first responders to a big emergency at the airport.

It was all done under the watchful eyes of exercize evaluators, performance noted, graded. any problems identified for future drills.

These first responders are trained. They know all these skills. These drills every three years give them the chance to practice them together for a day they all hope never comes.

“It’s an FAA reqirement that we do it, but the real answer is we do it to make sure our crews can do it if we have a real incident.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office released this photo of a late model gold Honda Accord. They...
Carson sheriff seeks to identify driver of gold Honda Accord
Checking Out Washoe County Libraries
Fritsch Student Wins Poster Contest
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather