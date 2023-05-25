Aerial mosquito spraying to start this summer in Washoe County

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 25, 2023
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County announced Thursday it will be starting its aerial mosquito abatement program in late June or early July.

The aerial mosquito spraying will be done via helicopter.

This season’s spraying was delayed because the company the county had been contracting announced it would be shutting down in February due to its owner’s retirement.

The Washoe County Health District says it is in the process of bringing aboard a new vendor to provide treatment. The county says more information will be released once that process is finalized.

“This time of year, residents have come to expect aerial treatment of public areas where mosquitoes are prevalent, such as the North Valleys, Spanish Springs, the Damonte Ranch area and Washoe Lake,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “We apologize for the delay as we work through these unfortunate circumstances out of our control but pledge to provide this important public health service as soon as possible. In the meantime, we urge residents to be vigilant against mosquitoes to prevent West Nile virus (WNV) in our community.”

The county says their data shows mosquito numbers appear to be low-to-average so far this year due to rains, flowing water and moderate temperatures.

