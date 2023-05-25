2 arrested after brawl breaks out in airport baggage claim area

Video was posted to Twitter of a fight that broke out at Chicago O'Hare International Airport's baggage claim.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – Police arrested two people after a brawl broke out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

A video posted by Twitter user @ChicagoCritter captured the fight, showing nearly a dozen people brawling in the baggage claim area Monday night.

People even fought on the carousel, while others appeared to try to intervene.

Two people who can be seen punching a woman in the video were arrested, according to police.

Officials said 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks were each charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Authorities have not said what caused the fight to break out.

The flight was reportedly from Miami to Chicago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

Latest News

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office released this photo of a late model gold Honda Accord. They...
Carson sheriff seeks to identify driver of gold Honda Accord
A college baseball player died after a dugout collapsed on him in Pennsylvania.
College baseball player dies after a dugout collapses on him
FILE - Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Capitol rioter photographed propping feet on desk in Pelosi’s office sentenced to over 4 years
Checking Out Washoe County Libraries
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say