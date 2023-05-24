Washoe County Commissioners pass ordinance banning watching and participation in sideshows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of Commissioners have passed an ordinance making it illegal to watch or participate in sideshows in the county.

The new ordinance was passed during Tuesday’s meeting, and now recognizes the events as reckless driving and a public nuisance that can be treated as imminent threats to the public.

The City Sparks passed a similar law earlier this year, and the City of Reno will be discussing its own ordinance at Wednesday’s council meeting.

