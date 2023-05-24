Vegas Knights owner Bill Foley buys Minden distillery

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Las Vegas Knights owner Bill Foley has purchased a distillery in Minden.

The facility includes an American Whiskey and white spirits distillery, housed a 100-year-old creamery, and an American Single Malt Whiskey distillery. Both buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Bently family, former owners of the distillery, restored these historic Minden sites to LEED Certification,” said Courtney Foley, Second Generation Vintner at Foley Family Wines, the company that bought the distillery. “Their legacy is in perfect alignment with our family’s commitment to community and sustainability across our vineyards and winery properties.”

The company will produce spirits at the facility from locally sourced grains. Operations at the facility will begin immediately.

