Suspect hurt in Sun Valley hit-and-run crash

Washoe County deputies respond to a hit-and-run crash
Washoe County deputies and Nevada State Police troopers respond to a hit-and-run crash(Ray Kinney)
By David Kohut
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:35 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left the suspect injured.

The crash happened late Tuesday night on Sun Valley Boulevard. Washoe County deputies first responded to the incident just after midnight Wednesday. Highway Patrol troopers arrived shortly after to take over the investigation, and both agencies blocked off the road until just after 1:00 a.m.

Troopers say a car driven by an 18-year-old man rear-ended another car, then ran away from the scene of the crash on East 1st Avenue. Responders caught up to him, and discovered he may have a neck fracture. REMSA says the other driver was not hurt in the crash.

The driver is facing several charges, including being a minor under the influence, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run with failure to stop and help. He’s not being identified at this time, and may require surgery before being booked into jail.

