SR338 reopens in Lyon County after erosion repairs

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has reopened State Route 338 in Lyon County following erosion repairs.

The route travels south of Wellington to the Nevada-California border towards Bridgeport.

That road had been closed since mid-March between State Route 208 and the Nevada California border. Heavy winter storms created major landslide erosion, causing around 50 feet of southbound lanes to collapse from erosion.

Crews were able to grade and reinforce eroded landslide shoulders along 26 miles of the roadway, add more drainage pipes, and remove storm-related sediment from around 30 existing drainage pipes.

Around 800 drivers travel through the area each day.

