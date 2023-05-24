“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is June’s Sip and Screen fundraiser for the Sierra Arts Foundation

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your “spidey senses” tingling with the Sierra Arts Foundation’s (SAF) next Sip and Screen: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The foundation’s executive director, Tracey Oliver, and the owner of Coffee ‘N Comics, Alexander Farside, stopped by Morning Break to talk about next month’s event.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero or villain and come down to the Sierra Arts Riverside Gallery on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. for drinks provided by Coffee ‘N Comics and snacks by Wild River Grille before walking on over to Century Riverside for an opening night private screening of the movie. Click here to purchase tickets.

You can follow SAF on Facebook and Instagram; as well as Coffee ‘N Comics on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked

Latest News

Dress for Success: Recycle the Runway
Fashion designers needed for Dress for Success Reno’s inaugural Recycle the Runway fashion show
Hike for Hounds preview
Sign up for the Hike for Hounds fundraiser to support the Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary
Eldorado Resort Casino 50th Anniversary
The Eldorado Resort Casino celebrates 50th anniversary
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
BLM urges caution outdoors ahead of holiday weekend