“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is June’s Sip and Screen fundraiser for the Sierra Arts Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your “spidey senses” tingling with the Sierra Arts Foundation’s (SAF) next Sip and Screen: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The foundation’s executive director, Tracey Oliver, and the owner of Coffee ‘N Comics, Alexander Farside, stopped by Morning Break to talk about next month’s event.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero or villain and come down to the Sierra Arts Riverside Gallery on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. for drinks provided by Coffee ‘N Comics and snacks by Wild River Grille before walking on over to Century Riverside for an opening night private screening of the movie. Click here to purchase tickets.

