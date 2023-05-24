Sign up for the Hike for Hounds fundraiser to support the Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Natural Paws Reno is hosting another Hike for Hounds fundraiser Sunday, June 4 at Galena Park in Reno. The money raised during this year’s event will go to the Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary (CRCCS) in Washoe Valley.

Lori Dotterweich, the CEO and co-owner of Natural Paws, and Kristen Ivey, the founder and executive director for CRCCS, stopped by Morning Break to share the details of this fundraising event.

There will be an optional two mile trek starting at Galena Park (18250 Mt Rose Hwy - Bitterbrush Trail) at noon. The festival is on Bitterbrush Trail at Eagle Meadow. Balloons will mark your path!

The cost is a $30 donation which includes a free t-shirt, gift bag and ice cream. You can register at the event any time between 10 a.m. -12 p.m. If you have large family, only one entry fee is required unless you would like more t-shirts.

Starting at 12 p.m., you and your family will be able to hike the Sierra with your dog! This isn’t your typical dog walk as it’s in the mountains on the trails surrounded by beautiful pines and vistas. Dogs are of course welcome but not required. However, if you do bring a dog, he/she must be leashed at all times.

The rest of the festival includes unique vendors, food trucks, music by April & Sheldon and a raffle!

All proceeds benefit Canine Rehabilitation Center & Cat Sanctuary. Click here to get more information.

You can follow CRCCS on Facebook and Instagram; as well as Natural Paws Reno on Facebook and Instagram.

