Reno police seek two in northwest Reno shots fired incident

The Reno Police Department believes these two were involved in a shots-fired incident near...
The Reno Police Department believes these two were involved in a shots-fired incident near Keystone and California avenues.(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department released photos Wednesday of two people they believe were involved in a shots-fired incident May 7 in northwest Reno.

No one was injured in the incident about 7:14 p.m. on March 7 near the intersection of California and Keystone avenues.

Police said the two argued with parents at a local wrestling facility and then the two returned moments later and fired several shots into the air with a high-powered rifle.

The suspect s then left the area in a dark, four-door sedan.

There were several children and adults in the area because of the wrestling facility, police said.

Police included photos of what they said were the pair at a store prior to the shooting.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or they can call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked

Latest News

SR338 reopens in Lyon County after erosion repairs
The Nevada Legislature
Education bill passes Nevada Senate
Nevada National Guard logo.
Nevada National Guard set to host Flag Day, Army birthday
Tesla sign at Gigafactory in Storey County
Legislative committee to study tax abatements