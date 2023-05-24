Reno police seek two in northwest Reno shots fired incident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department released photos Wednesday of two people they believe were involved in a shots-fired incident May 7 in northwest Reno.

No one was injured in the incident about 7:14 p.m. on March 7 near the intersection of California and Keystone avenues.

Police said the two argued with parents at a local wrestling facility and then the two returned moments later and fired several shots into the air with a high-powered rifle.

The suspect s then left the area in a dark, four-door sedan.

There were several children and adults in the area because of the wrestling facility, police said.

Police included photos of what they said were the pair at a store prior to the shooting.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or they can call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

