Northern Nevada Correctional Center hosting horse adoption event

The event will be held on June 3
The event will be held on June 3(The Bureau of Land Management)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections will be hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event.

The event will be at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on June 3. The NNCC is located at 1721 Snyder Avenue south of Carson City.

As many as 21 saddle-started wild horses, trained by NNCC inmates, will be offered for adoption. The horses come from herd management areas in Nevada and Oregon and range in age from three to seven years old.

“Following our harsh Nevada winter months that led to cancelling the February adoption, we are excited to offer 21 horses in this event” said Hank Curry, NNCC Lead Trainer. “The inmates have pushed through to have a well started bunch of horses to offer for adoption”.

A catalog for the adoption can be found here: https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy.

“Placing animals into good homes is an important and a key part of the BLM’s mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros both on public lands and once they are in are in the adoption pipeline” said Chris Bush, BLM Nevada, Chief of Communications.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked

Latest News

Washoe County Commissioners pass ordinance banning watching and participation in sideshows
FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the...
State of Nevada, Oakland A’s reach tentative agreement for bill to move team to Las Vegas
The inside of your car can prove deadly to your pet
Carson City Sheriff’s issue warning against leaving pets in hot cars
Truckee Fire has unveiled a set of programs to reduce fuel and improve forest health.
Truckee Fire District prepares for upcoming wildfire season