Northern Nevada Correctional Center hosting horse adoption event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections will be hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event.

The event will be at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on June 3. The NNCC is located at 1721 Snyder Avenue south of Carson City.

As many as 21 saddle-started wild horses, trained by NNCC inmates, will be offered for adoption. The horses come from herd management areas in Nevada and Oregon and range in age from three to seven years old.

“Following our harsh Nevada winter months that led to cancelling the February adoption, we are excited to offer 21 horses in this event” said Hank Curry, NNCC Lead Trainer. “The inmates have pushed through to have a well started bunch of horses to offer for adoption”.

A catalog for the adoption can be found here: https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy.

“Placing animals into good homes is an important and a key part of the BLM’s mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros both on public lands and once they are in are in the adoption pipeline” said Chris Bush, BLM Nevada, Chief of Communications.

