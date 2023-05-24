Nevada National Guard set to host Flag Day, Army birthday

Nevada National Guard logo.
Nevada National Guard logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:48 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard is hosting its 25th annual Flag Day Ceremony and the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday celebration next month.

The celebrations will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 14 at the Veterans Memorial on the Capitol Grounds.

The event is free and open to the public and will include a historical flag presentation by the Nevada Air Guard. It will also feature a speech by Governor Lombardo.

The U.S. flag flown at Fort Ruby in the 1860′s will be on display and Army birthday cake will be served to all attendees.

