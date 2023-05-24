Highway 50 crash sends 2 to the hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash at the intersection of Highway 28 and westbound Highway 50 closed a portion of the highway Wednesday morning.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Chris Lucas told KOLO 8 News Now that a T-bone collision sent two people to Renown hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was closed briefly but has since reopened. No other information was immediately available.

