Fashion designers needed for Dress for Success Reno’s inaugural Recycle the Runway fashion show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dress for Success Reno is the Northern Nevada affiliate for Dress for Success Worldwide, a global non-profit that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Friday, September 29, Dress for Success Reno is hosting its first ever Recycle the Runway, a one-of-a-kind dinner and fashion experience where a selection of local designers compete for cash prizes before a panel of celebrity judges.

Founder of Dress for Success Reno, Patti Weiske, stopped by Morning Break to explain the application process and how designers can submit their work for a chance to compete.

Designers will be selected to showcase runway-ready ensembles crafted from bags of recycled clothing and accessories generously donated to Dress for Success Reno – Northern Nevada but deemed not quite workplace appropriate.

For this year’s inaugural competition, entrants will design one woman’s ensemble that reflects the theme “reclaiming purpose in a throwaway world” from a bag of random clothing and accessories.

Entry is open to anyone in the Northern Nevada area, 16 year old and older. Designers may compete individually or in teams of two and will showcase their designs live on the runway before a panel of judges on Friday, September 29 at The Generator in Sparks.

The top three designers will take home cash prizes and have their outfits auctioned off as part of the show and 100% of the proceeds will benefit local women who are working towards economic independence at Dress for Success Reno.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, June 23. Click here for more information. You can also follow Dress for Success Reno on Facebook and Instagram.

