The Eldorado Resort Casino celebrates 50th anniversary

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fifty years ago Wednesday, May 24, The Eldorado Resort Casino opened its doors to guests for the first time.

Tony Marini, vice president of casino operations and community relations, and Ken Ostempowski, senior vice president and general manager, stopped by Morning Break to count the illustrious history of one of Reno’s most prominent casinos.

To plan your visit and stay at the Eldorado Resort Casino, click here. You can also follow the Eldorado on Facebook and Instagram.

