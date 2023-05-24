Douglas County to use remaining ARPA funds for local services

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County announced they will be using the last $719,000 of ARPA funding to replace lost revenue in order to provide government services.

The county is asking for funding requests to be considered by the Board of County Commissioners. They say they are particularly interested in hearing from public agencies and nonprofits in the county, but will accept requests from anyone residing or providing government services in Douglas County.

Common examples of government services include, but are not limited to:

• Construction of roads and infrastructure

• Provision of public safety and other services

• General government administration, staff, and administrative facilities

• Health services

• Environmental remediation

• Provision of police, fire, and other public safety services (including the purchase of equipment and vehicles)

All funding requests should be submitted by using the template here by June 21 to AmericanRescuePlan@douglasnv.us.

Requests should follow the following guidelines:

• One-time expenditure that does not create a new program or ongoing expenditures

• Expenditures should be items that are ineligible for other funding (i.e. infrastructure projects should be saved for future funding (i.e. infrastructure projects should be funded through Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act)

• Programs requests should not be duplicative of American Rescue Plan Act funding offered through the State of Nevada.

• All expenditures made by the County must still follow federal guidelines for procurement and are subject to the Single Audit Act.

Funds must be committed (contract in place) by December 31, 2024 and funds must be spent by December 31, 2026.

