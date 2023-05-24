Churchill County Sheriff’s continue search for missing man

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a missing man.

Don Hesselgesser’s truck was located in the desert southwest of Fallon near the Moon Dunes area earlier this month. He was last seen at his residence by his family several weeks before his truck was located.

Police say it is not unusual for Hesselgesser to rock hunt and lose track of time while exploring. Air and ground crews have had no success locating Hesselgesser.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Churchill County’s Sheriff’s Office at 775-423-3116 and leave a message for Deputy Jason Stritenberger, Corporal Sam White or Corporal Jason Fenner.

