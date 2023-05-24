Carson City Sheriff’s issue warning against leaving pets in hot cars

The inside of your car can prove deadly to your pet
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning against leaving pets in hot cars as temperatures warm up.

They say that temperatures inside the car can rise as much as 20 degrees after 10 minutes, and that cracking a window will not be enough to sufficiently cool your pet down.

Even in milder temperatures, such as 60 degrees, the inside temperature of a car can reach 110 degrees. The Sheriff’s Office says short-nosed dogs are most susceptible to these heat risks.

Anyone who encounters a dog left inside a car is asked to call Animal Control at 775-887-2171 or the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-2008.

