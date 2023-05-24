BLM urges caution outdoors ahead of holiday weekend

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is asking people to be safe when recreating over the holiday weekend.

Their warning comes after recent fatalities and injuries at popular recreation sites. Two people were killed and two were injured after a crash involving a rock crawler near the Moon Rocks Recreational Area.

Earlier this month, nine people were rescued after being thrown overboard in the Truckee River.

“Off Highway Vehicles (OHVs), dirt bikes, quads, Utility Terrain Vehicles, side by sides, rock crawlers, and sand rails are a great way to recreate, but require additional safety measures to avoid possible injuries to yourself or others,” said Kim Dow, Carson City District Manager.

Some safety measures include:

  • Always wear your helmet when operating an OHV on dirt roads, trails, dunes, and rock crawling.
  • Always make sure youth are wearing their helmets and are fastened properly.
  • Always wear your five-point harness in conjunction with roll bar/cage or seat belt when driving on dirt roads, trails, dunes, and rock crawling.
  • Make sure youth are properly secured in car seats, five-point harness in conjunction with roll bar/cage or with seat belts.
  • Sand Mountain Recreation Area always requires flags on OHVs.
  • Make sure your OHV has proper lighting if operating one-half hour after sundown.
  • Never drink alcohol or use drugs when operating an OHV.
  • Fire works are always prohibited.
  • All OHVs must be registered.
  • Always Tread Lightly.

