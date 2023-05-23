Sun Valley man arrested after allegedly firing shot outside his residence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after allegedly firing a shot outside his residence.

Police say they responded to the area of Oglala Court and Yukon around 2:20 Tuesday afternoon after hearing a shot fired.

They say a man fired a round outside his house, went back inside and then came back outside. He was arrested without incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

A name for the man arrested was not immediately given.

Washoe County’s RAVEN helicopter was in the area and flew over the scene immediately.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.