Sparks Police say bomb threat not credible

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks police are investigating a bomb threat made at the CVS store on McCarran Boulevard, just off of Prater Way.

The Sparks Police Department says they were called from the store early Tuesday, just after midnight. When officers arrived, employees told them an unknown person had reported an explosive in the store.

Responders evacuated the store and called the Consolidated Bomb Squad to the scene. After searching the CVS, they determined the threat was unfounded.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.