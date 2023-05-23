Sparks Police say bomb threat not credible

CVS
CVS(Chris Rycroft / CC BY 2.0)
By David Kohut
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:08 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks police are investigating a bomb threat made at the CVS store on McCarran Boulevard, just off of Prater Way.

The Sparks Police Department says they were called from the store early Tuesday, just after midnight. When officers arrived, employees told them an unknown person had reported an explosive in the store.

Responders evacuated the store and called the Consolidated Bomb Squad to the scene. After searching the CVS, they determined the threat was unfounded.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang

Latest News

Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Gates Brain Health 0522 Interview
New study finds longer allergy seasons in Reno
New study finds longer allergy seasons in Reno