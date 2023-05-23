Sparks man convicted of first-degree murder

Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala(Washoe County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been found guilty of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

21-year-old Brian Rodriguez-Sigala will be sentenced on July 27.

On March 26, 2021, Sparks police responded to an apartment on Sullivan Lane following a report of a trouble unknown. Upon arriving, police found a victim, identified as 67-year-old Javier Rodriguez-Ramirez, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

During their investigation, police learned that Ramirez had people over the night before, including Rodriguez-Sigala. Police say that during the evening, the two men got into an altercation after Javier began unwanted sexual advances towards Sigala.

Police determined that Sigala shot at Javier twice, striking him once in the wrist and once in the chest, hitting him in the heart. During police interviews, Sigala claimed that he shot Ramirez because the advances were a sin and he wanted the victim to confess.

He also repeatedly said the victim deserved it.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk

Latest News

Police responded the area for reports of shots fired around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday
Sun Valley man arrested after allegedly firing gun outside home
Lyon County logo.
Lyon County working to mitigate flood damage
Trigonometry lesson for students
Lawmakers still considering school discipline bills
The bots will patrol the area around the parking garage near the student center
New autonomous robots to patrol campus of UNR