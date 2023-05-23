Sparks man convicted of first-degree murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been found guilty of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

21-year-old Brian Rodriguez-Sigala will be sentenced on July 27.

On March 26, 2021, Sparks police responded to an apartment on Sullivan Lane following a report of a trouble unknown. Upon arriving, police found a victim, identified as 67-year-old Javier Rodriguez-Ramirez, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

During their investigation, police learned that Ramirez had people over the night before, including Rodriguez-Sigala. Police say that during the evening, the two men got into an altercation after Javier began unwanted sexual advances towards Sigala.

Police determined that Sigala shot at Javier twice, striking him once in the wrist and once in the chest, hitting him in the heart. During police interviews, Sigala claimed that he shot Ramirez because the advances were a sin and he wanted the victim to confess.

He also repeatedly said the victim deserved it.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.