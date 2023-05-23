RTC transit to run on Sunday schedule for Memorial Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be closing its administrative offices this Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, it will be operating its transit services on a Sunday-level schedule for that day.

RTC Regional Connector will not operate and RTC Customer Service will also be closed.

To learn more, or to plan your trip, please visit rtcwashoe.com

