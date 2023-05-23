RTC transit to run on Sunday schedule for Memorial Day

An RTC bus
An RTC bus(KOLO-TV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be closing its administrative offices this Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, it will be operating its transit services on a Sunday-level schedule for that day.

RTC Regional Connector will not operate and RTC Customer Service will also be closed.

To learn more, or to plan your trip, please visit rtcwashoe.com

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked

Latest News

The meeting will be held on May 30
RTC holding meeting for Verdi area roads
Memorial Day travel recommendations.
AAA’s tips for saving money this Memorial Day
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Lane closure generic
Portion of Lyon County road closes due to flooding