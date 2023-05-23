RTC holding meeting for Verdi area roads

The meeting will be held on May 30
The meeting will be held on May 30(RTC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is holding a public meeting in regards to regional roads in the Verdi area.

The meeting will be held on May 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Verdi Library, located at 270 Bridge Street.

It will discuss the analysis results of existing studies, traffic, land use, safety, transit, and routes for pedestrians and bicycles for the area.

The RTC analyzed existing conditions and future forecasts to identify needs and transportation improvements for regional roads in the Verdi area.

The Verdi Multimodal Transportation Study focuses on traffic operations analysis and improvements, pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and transit service needs on freeways, regional roads, and regionally significant roads identified by the project team.

That study will provide a strategy for developing transportation improvements according to planned and existing land use.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked

Latest News

An RTC bus
RTC transit to run on Sunday schedule for Memorial Day
Memorial Day travel recommendations.
AAA’s tips for saving money this Memorial Day
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Lane closure generic
Portion of Lyon County road closes due to flooding