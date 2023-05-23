New autonomous robots to patrol campus of UNR

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (KOLO) - Security robot developer Knightscope has signed a new contract with the University of Nevada, Reno to have their automated security bots patrol the campus.

The K5 ASR uses robotics and artificial intelligence to provide 24/7/365 patrols in support of the University of Nevada Police Department-Northern Command.

The bots will patrol the parking garage located near the student center.

“It is our duty in law enforcement to deliver a safe environment and provide students and faculty with the peace of mind needed to achieve higher education,” said Eric James, Chief of Police with the University Police Department Northern Command. “We are excited to include Knightscope as a partner in our mission to support the Nevada System of Higher Education through proactive community involvement, service, protection, and trust.”

