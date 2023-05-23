New autonomous robots to patrol campus of UNR

The bots will patrol the area around the parking garage near the student center
The bots will patrol the area around the parking garage near the student center(Knightscope)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (KOLO) - Security robot developer Knightscope has signed a new contract with the University of Nevada, Reno to have their automated security bots patrol the campus.

The K5 ASR uses robotics and artificial intelligence to provide 24/7/365 patrols in support of the University of Nevada Police Department-Northern Command.

The bots will patrol the parking garage located near the student center.

“It is our duty in law enforcement to deliver a safe environment and provide students and faculty with the peace of mind needed to achieve higher education,” said Eric James, Chief of Police with the University Police Department Northern Command. “We are excited to include Knightscope as a partner in our mission to support the Nevada System of Higher Education through proactive community involvement, service, protection, and trust.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk

Latest News

Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Sparks man convicted of first-degree murder
Crews responded to the Truckee River for a water rescue Tuesday afternoon
Body pulled from the Truckee River Tuesday
Police responded the area for reports of shots fired around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday
Sun Valley man arrested after allegedly firing shot outside his residence
Lyon County logo.
Lyon County working to mitigate flood damage
Trigonometry lesson for students
Lawmakers still considering school discipline bills