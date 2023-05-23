Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder stemming from an incident at Fantasy Girls back in April.

Trevor Strauss was booked into the Washoe County Jail on Monday. His charges stem from an incident on April 23 where Strauss and another man reportedly got into it in the parking lot before Strauss allegedly ran the other man over with his car.

Police say the injuries sustained were substantial but the victim has since recovered. Investigators have since determined the collision was intentional, prompting the arrest of Strauss.

Police are still looking for witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness and reference case number 23-7139.

