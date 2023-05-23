Lyon County working to mitigate flood damage

Lyon County logo.
Lyon County logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County says it is working with community agencies and businesses to mitigate potential flooding as the Walker River in Yerington and Mason Valley was expected to reach near moderate flood stage Tuesday.

The Board of County Commissioners conducted an emergency meeting on May 20 to direct the County Manager to take emergency measures to reinforce the banks of the Walker River in low lying areas,

The county has gotten support from Peri and Sons farms for providing material and heavy equipment to maintain the stability of existing levees and dikes to prevent flooding. “Had we not worked together to build up low lying areas over the weekend, we would have started to see significant flooding impacts in Yerington as early as Monday morning,” reports County Manager Andrew Haskin.

County residents are advised to stay prepared and vigilant for increasing flows of 4,000 cubic feet per second.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk

Latest News

Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Sparks man convicted of first-degree murder
Police responded the area for reports of shots fired around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday
Sun Valley man arrested after allegedly firing shot outside his residence
Trigonometry lesson for students
Lawmakers still considering school discipline bills
The bots will patrol the area around the parking garage near the student center
New autonomous robots to patrol campus of UNR