Lyon County working to mitigate flood damage

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County says it is working with community agencies and businesses to mitigate potential flooding as the Walker River in Yerington and Mason Valley was expected to reach near moderate flood stage Tuesday.

The Board of County Commissioners conducted an emergency meeting on May 20 to direct the County Manager to take emergency measures to reinforce the banks of the Walker River in low lying areas,

The county has gotten support from Peri and Sons farms for providing material and heavy equipment to maintain the stability of existing levees and dikes to prevent flooding. “Had we not worked together to build up low lying areas over the weekend, we would have started to see significant flooding impacts in Yerington as early as Monday morning,” reports County Manager Andrew Haskin.

County residents are advised to stay prepared and vigilant for increasing flows of 4,000 cubic feet per second.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.