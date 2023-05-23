KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spicy teriyaki chicken lettuce wraps

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s getting hot outside so the last thing you want to eat is something heavy. That’s why Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes has created a light and refreshing spicy teriyaki chicken lettuce wrap that will be good for those 90° days.

Marinade Ingredients:

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

2 T Soy sauce

Siracha (three big squirts)

3 Green green onions (just the white part)

1 Lime (squeezed)

2 Serrano peppers (cut in rounds)

1 Chicken breast (finely chopped)

1 Pear (finely chopped)

Additional Ingredients:

Butter or oil

3 Baby bella mushrooms (finely chopped)

1 Head of butterleaf lettuce

Tangerine

1/4 red pepper (diced)

1/4 yellow pepper (diced)

1/4 orange pepper (diced)

1 Small avocado (chopped)

Sesame seeds

Rest of the left over green onions.

Directions:

Mix all the marinade ingredients together. Cut marinade and chick in butter or sesame oil. Add baby bella mushrooms; set aside when cooked. Lay out individual butterleaf lettuce leaves. Mist with tangerine. Add cooked chicken on top of leaves. Top with peppers, avocado, sesame seeds and green onions. Roll up gently and serve!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.