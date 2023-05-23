Free yard signs hope to combat speeding in Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Take Care Tahoe will be distributing free yard signs to combat speeding in the Lake Tahoe area.

Their message is “Take it Slow, Tahoe” and hopes to get the attention of drivers with creative artwork, reminding them of the importance of protecting people and animals.

The signs are part of a larger campaign launched in the Summer of 2022. You can pick up yard signs at eight locations around Lake Tahoe, including:

All three Raley’s locations: South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, Truckee



South Lake Tahoe Library



TRPA offices at Stateline



Tahoe Science Center in Incline Village



North Tahoe Public Utility District offices in Tahoe Vista



Tahoe City Community Center



“Traffic safety is a significant issue around the Lake, especially during the summer,” said Noah Shapiro, Take Care Tahoe coordinator. “With these free yard signs, we are calling on our community to help us share the importance of driving slowly - on main roads and in neighborhoods - throughout the Tahoe Basin.”

More information about sign pickup, including addresses and pickup times for specific locations can be found here: Take it Slow, Tahoe - Take Care (takecaretahoe.org)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.