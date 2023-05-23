DCSO warns of scams trying to sell rural lots

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam involving the sale of rural lots.

They say an unknown person has sold, or attempted to sell, rural lots without the permission of the actual owner.

The DCSO says this person has contacted real estate companies claiming to be the owner of a rural, undeveloped lot. They then ask the company to list the property for sale.

Police say some indicators of possibly fraudulent activity appear to be:

  • “Seller” only communicates via email.
  • “Seller’s” address has “changed” recently, possibly to a foreign country.
  • “Seller’s” financial account is based in a foreign country.
  • “Seller’s” notary is in a foreign country or is not legitimate.
  • “Seller” does not have a good knowledge of the property or the surrounding area.
  • “Seller” attempts to explain lack of knowledge of the property by claiming short-term ownership.
  • “Seller” has a suspicious demeanor.
  • “Seller” wants to move fast and/or sell the lot for under market value.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam is asked to file a report with the Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information about this scam, you can call the DCSO at 775-782-5126.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked

Latest News

Take Care Tahoe sign
Free yard signs hope to combat speeding in Lake Tahoe
Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a photo with Democratic Assemblywoman Brittney Miller in Carson...
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada, but he may have to wait
Trevor Strauss
Man arrested for attempted murder after incident at Fantasy Girls
The winter storms continue to affect things on the Tahoe Rim Trail, with much of it still...
Snow delays the opening of the Tahoe Rim Trail