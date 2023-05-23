DCSO warns of scams trying to sell rural lots

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam involving the sale of rural lots.

They say an unknown person has sold, or attempted to sell, rural lots without the permission of the actual owner.

The DCSO says this person has contacted real estate companies claiming to be the owner of a rural, undeveloped lot. They then ask the company to list the property for sale.

Police say some indicators of possibly fraudulent activity appear to be:

“Seller” only communicates via email.

“Seller’s” address has “changed” recently, possibly to a foreign country.

“Seller’s” financial account is based in a foreign country.

“Seller’s” notary is in a foreign country or is not legitimate.

“Seller” does not have a good knowledge of the property or the surrounding area.

“Seller” attempts to explain lack of knowledge of the property by claiming short-term ownership.

“Seller” has a suspicious demeanor.

“Seller” wants to move fast and/or sell the lot for under market value.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam is asked to file a report with the Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information about this scam, you can call the DCSO at 775-782-5126.

