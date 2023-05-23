Catholic Charities opens new neighborhood center in central Reno

The new food pantry is located at 480 E. Moana Ln.
The new food pantry is located at 480 E. Moana Ln.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN), SilverSummit Healthplan, and the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for the opening of a new Neighborhood Center.

The new food pantry allows people to pick out their own food. They can choose from a variety of meats, dairy, fresh produce, and non-perishable items. The ability to choose is a contrast to just receiving a pre-packed box of groceries.

The funding for this facility came from Silversummit Healthplan who provided CCNN with $600,000 to make this happen.

“It’s like a market. There is a choice. It’s not what you would think of as a food bank,” explained Niki King of Silversummit Healthplan.

Located at 480 E. Moana Lane, the new facility is not just a food pantry.  People can also get health screenings, vaccinations, immigration assistance, workforce development, snap benefits and more.

And viewers of KOLO 8 might appreciate the fact that the idea to make this happen came when Baxter and King were both booked on Morning Break on the same day last September.

“I was getting ready to go on the morning show,” Baxter explained. “This is the fruit of that conversation at KOLO!”

If you want to stop by the new neighborhood center the hours are 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.

For more information, visit the website at https://ccsnn.org/pages/food-pantry.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

