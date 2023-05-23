Body pulled from the Truckee River Tuesday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Fire Department crews responded to the area of the Truckee River Tuesday to pull a body out of the water.

Fire Battalion Chief Scott Means told KOLO 8 News Now that they responded to a river rescue call Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 3:00 p.m. of someone in the river around Coney Island near McCarran.

Fire crews pulled the person from the river, but he was already deceased. Crews are still investigating.

This is an ongoing story and KOLO 8 News Now will bring more details once they become available.

