Blake Walston ascending, dominating early in career

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - He’s the Reno Aces southpaw from down south.

At just 21 years old the club’s starting pitcher, Blake Walston, is already dominating AAA.

“It’s been a good learning experience. I learn something new at each level that’s helped me become who I am today,” Walston said.

He’s the Diamondbacks’ sixth-ranked prospect, and credits the bats in the lineup for his success.

“You get in the dugout and they’ve already scored four or five runs,” Walston laughed.

That level of support helps calm the lefty down and allows him to pitch stress-free.

Walston has ways to clear his mind away from the game, too.

“I have other hobbies and stuff that allows me to take my mind off of baseball for a little bit. I think that’s very helpful.”

Fishing and hunting, mostly. But growing up slinging the pigskin in Wilmington, North Carolina gives him an edge spinning the ball today.

“I go out there and throw a football around for 20 to 30 minutes to get my heart rate up,” he said of his pre-game ritual. “I run around and get my arm warm.”

Being athletic and physical in the pocket, and on the mound, as he describes his approach. With an ERA of 2.60 and a record of 5-1 you might think Walston has been dialed in on the diamond his whole life. He admits he doesn’t have any sports heroes, but if he had to pick one who brings him joy it’s Marshawn Lynch.

“Every time I played Madden it was always the Seahawks,” Walston laughed. “Something about that guy. He’s goofy and he trucks people so it’s awesome.”

Walston will channel his inner Beast Mode on the bump when he leads the Aces staff on this latest road trip to El Paso and Oklahoma City.

