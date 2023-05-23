AAA advising drivers fuel efficient tips ahead of the Memorial Day weekend

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:44 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Memorial Day is Monday, May 29th, and millions plan to travel. To those who are driving, AAA has some tips so you can save at the pump.

Certain days and times offer a better chance of finding lower prices for gas. Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. will be the busiest time to get on the road.

Leaving early in the morning or late in the evening can help avoid heavy traffic. Travelers can also make their trips more fuel-efficient by ensuring their tires are properly inflated, removing unnecessary weight from their vehicles, and driving at moderate speeds.

John Treanor with AAA Nevada shared,

“Gas prices are high, but not nearly as high as we saw last year, and we saw really large travel numbers despite record-high gas prices. Right now, in Nevada, you’re seeing $4.23 on average, higher than the national average, but we’re dealing with lower prices than we were last year, and it does not seem like gas prices are deterring anybody from traveling this weekend.”

AAA also recommends drivers fill up their tanks earlier in the week, like on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. These days tend to have lower gas prices compared to weekends when prices tend to spike.

When traveling back Monday or Tuesday, leaving early is advised to avoid a lot of traffic.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked
An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Update: Westbound lanes open near Mustang

Latest News

Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Gates Brain Health 0522 Interview
CVS
Sparks Police say bomb threat not credible
New study finds longer allergy seasons in Reno