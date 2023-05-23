AAA advising drivers fuel efficient tips ahead of the Memorial Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Memorial Day is Monday, May 29th, and millions plan to travel. To those who are driving, AAA has some tips so you can save at the pump.

Certain days and times offer a better chance of finding lower prices for gas. Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. will be the busiest time to get on the road.

Leaving early in the morning or late in the evening can help avoid heavy traffic. Travelers can also make their trips more fuel-efficient by ensuring their tires are properly inflated, removing unnecessary weight from their vehicles, and driving at moderate speeds.

John Treanor with AAA Nevada shared,

“Gas prices are high, but not nearly as high as we saw last year, and we saw really large travel numbers despite record-high gas prices. Right now, in Nevada, you’re seeing $4.23 on average, higher than the national average, but we’re dealing with lower prices than we were last year, and it does not seem like gas prices are deterring anybody from traveling this weekend.”

AAA also recommends drivers fill up their tanks earlier in the week, like on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. These days tend to have lower gas prices compared to weekends when prices tend to spike.

When traveling back Monday or Tuesday, leaving early is advised to avoid a lot of traffic.

