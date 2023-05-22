Washoe County helps launch new emergency mapping tool

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Emergency Management is partnering with a number of area jurisdictions to launch a new real-time emergency mapping tool.

The tool, called Perimeter, was created in collaboration with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, City of Sparks, City of Reno, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, and Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

The map will be rolling out on Wednesday, May 24. It will help residents identify the location of current large-scale emergencies, evacuation areas and road closures.

The new tool will not replace the alert notification system some area residents have already signed up for, but it will instead provide more comprehensive and up to date information.

“This is particularly important for tourists and visitors who may not know street or neighborhood names and may not be aware that they’re in an evacuation zone,” Washoe County Emergency Manager Kelly Echeverria said. “That’s why it was so important to us to find a tool that is user-friendly for the public and for the first-responders who will be entering information.”

The county says the map will only be updated during emergency events, such as flooding, wildfires, and earthquakes.

The tool was created in 2018 by programmers in Sonoma County, California during a season of widespread wildfires and flooding. Perimeter is also planning to use it for Douglas County.

You can access the public map by visiting this link: https://perimetermap.com/.

