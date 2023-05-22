Suspected IED in Plumas County prompts police response

Plumas County sheriff's Office logo
Plumas County sheriff's Office logo(PCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTOLA, California (KOLO) - A suspected improvised explosive device found in Portola prompted a police response on Sunday.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says that on May 21 at around 1:00 p.m., they responded to the 500 block of East Sierra Avenue near the disc golf course for reports of the device.

The Sheriff’s Office says they contacted the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad who responded to the scene and neutralized the device. No one was harmed during the incident.

An investigation into the origin and reasons behind the placement of the device is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300.

