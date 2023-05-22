Sanford Center for Aging celebrates 30 years of serving the senior citizens of Northern Nevada

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 1993, the Sanford Center for Aging (SCA) as lived its mission to “enhance the quality of life and well-being among elders through education, translational research and community outreach.” In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the SCA is hosting a public open house to engage the community in its services.

Dr. Peter Reed, the executive director of SCA, stopped by Morning Break to let people know the “variety of programs, services, educational coursework and clinical services” it offers “to improve the quality of life for elders.”

The Meet and Greet/Open House takes place Wednesday, May 24 from 2-4 p.m. inside the Center for Molecular Medicine on UNR’s campus (1664 N Virginia Street, Reno). There will be information about programs, services, volunteer opportunities and other resources. Refreshments and door prizes will be offered as well. Click here for more information and directions to the right building on UNR.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
North Virginia Street opened again by WCSO

Latest News

Rabies virus (Source: CDC)
First Nevada rabies case of 2023 confirmed
Musica Sierra Headwaters Preview
Grammy award-winning trio “Time for Three” to perform at Musica Sierra fundraisers for local students
Dr. Randall Gates, Gates Brain Health
Monday Motivations: A comprehensive look at the services offered at Gates Brain Health
Colin Jackson at Pure Country Canteen
Colin Jackson at Pure Country Canteen