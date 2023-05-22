Sanford Center for Aging celebrates 30 years of serving the senior citizens of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 1993, the Sanford Center for Aging (SCA) as lived its mission to “enhance the quality of life and well-being among elders through education, translational research and community outreach.” In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the SCA is hosting a public open house to engage the community in its services.

Dr. Peter Reed, the executive director of SCA, stopped by Morning Break to let people know the “variety of programs, services, educational coursework and clinical services” it offers “to improve the quality of life for elders.”

The Meet and Greet/Open House takes place Wednesday, May 24 from 2-4 p.m. inside the Center for Molecular Medicine on UNR’s campus (1664 N Virginia Street, Reno). There will be information about programs, services, volunteer opportunities and other resources. Refreshments and door prizes will be offered as well. Click here for more information and directions to the right building on UNR.

